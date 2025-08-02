Odisha Govt to Recruit 6387 Retired Teachers as Guest Teachers

TNI Bureau: In order to provide education to the school students as per the New Education Policy 2020, the Odisha government has decided to appoint as many as 6387 retired teachers as guest teachers.

According to reports, Schools and Mass Education Department has written a letter to the Directorate of Secondary Education about the appointment of the guest teachers to manage the teachers’ vacancies which affects the students education.

In the letter the department has directed the Directorate of Secondary Education for the appointment of the guest teachers in grant-in-aid, block grant high schools and Sanskrit toll schools across the state.

The appointments will be made after the DEOs inform about the vacant posts in their respective areas.

As per the letter, the guest teachers will be teaching till the new TGTs are recruited by the department.