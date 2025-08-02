India not going to buy Russian Oil, says Trump

TNI Burea: Amid the warnings of U.S. President Donald Trump to countries not to purchase crude oil from Russia, reports of multiple news agencies and media houses suggested that India has stopped buying oil from Moscow in the past week.

Reuters, Bloomberg, Moscow Times, Hindustan Times etc. reported that India’s Oil Refiners pause Russian Oil purchase following Trump’s penalty threat.

Even Trump while speaking to the newsmen in Washington DC said: “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard, I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

#WATCH | "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens…" says, US President Donald Trump on a question by ANI, if he had a number in mind for the… pic.twitter.com/qAbGUkpE12 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

Trump’s reaction comes two days after he signed a deal with Pakistan to develop their oil reserves. With this, he also had taunted India saying who knows Pakistan will be selling oil to India someday.

Besides, he had announced sanctions against at least six Indian companies for allegedly being involved in the trade of Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products.

However, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they were unaware of any pause on the imports.