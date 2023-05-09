Odisha Govt to give land for Bihar Bhavan in Puri

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Later, the CM Naveen Patnaik told reporters that there was no discussion held over forming any alliance. However, the Odisha Government would provide 1.5 acre land free of cost to the Bihar Government for the Bihar Bhavan in Puri.

The Bihar Government had expressed its desire to construct the Bihar Bhavan to facilitate the stay of the people of Bihar coming to Jagannath Dham Puri.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude to Naveen Patnaik for the announcement.