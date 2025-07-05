Commissionerate Police to Ban YouTube channels for Obscene Contests

TNI Bureau: The Commissionerate Police has reportedly decided to write to YouTube seeking ban of the channels posting obscene contests.

According to sources, many social media users post obscene videos or photos on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube with the aim to get more viewership and subsequently earn quick money. However, it adversely impacts the society as a huge number of people including children consume such contents.

Earlier, some youths from Balasore, Dhenkanal and Bhadrak used to earn money by selling child pornographic videos on foreign pornographic sites. As a result, CBI conducted raids and arrested the accused persons under the IT Act, POCSO Act.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, there were 71 cases of child pornographic videos being released on social media in 2021. It was 48 in 2020 and this is increasing. Similarly, there were 2037 cases under the POCSO Act in 2019 and 9909 cases in 2020 and 2498 cases in 2021.

Taking a serious note of this the Commissionerate Police has now decided to get a modern software from abroad to keep a track on such social media platforms and take action against the owners.

If an obscene video or photo is posted on any of the IP address, this software will immediately inform the police about it and share complete details like the place from where such contents have been posted and in whose name the IP address is there. So that police can identify the accused persons and apart from arresting them, will write to YouTube to ban their respective channels.