Odisha Govt holds Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi; Paves way for Utkarsh Odisha Conclave

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday successfully held an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The event was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, Trade Commissioners, senior diplomats from 34 countries including Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, China, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, the USA, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted State’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce, inviting international partners to the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

The event also included an interaction session where ambassadors engaged in discussions about opportunities in Odisha.