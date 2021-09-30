Night curfew timings changed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack ahead of festive season

Insight Bureau: In a bid to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection during the festive season, Odisha Government on Thursday issued the guidelines for the month of October across the State.

As per the unlock guidelines, night curfew restrictions will continue to remain in force in all urban areas across the State from 10 pm to 5 am.

However, the night curfew restrictions in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack will remain in force from 8 pm to 5 am for a period of 10 days, from October 11 to October 20 in view of Durga Puja and other seasonal festivals.