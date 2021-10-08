Odisha Govt announces 11% DA hike for State Govt employees

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees.

With this, the new DA rate will be 28% from 17%. The increase in DA will be applicable from July 2021.

The move is likely to benefit over 4 lakh Government employees & 3.5 lakh pensioners in Odisha.

In view of the Corona epidemic, earlier the Central Government had decided to remove the ban on dearness allowance increasing the DA from 17% to 28%.