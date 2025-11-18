Odisha Government Approves Creation of Four New Tahasils

TNI Bureau: The Government of Odisha has approved the creation of four new Tahasils to improve administrative efficiency and make public services more accessible in fast-growing urban areas.

According to an official communication from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, two new Tahasils will be created by dividing the existing Bhubaneswar Tahasil. One additional Tahasil will be formed by bifurcating the Cuttack Tahasil, and another by bifurcating the Sambalpur Tahasil.

The decision comes as the current Tahasils of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur—each covering large populations and also housing Municipal Corporations—have been facing challenges due to their vast jurisdiction, high population density, and increasing service demands.

The restructuring is aimed at reducing the workload on existing Tahasil offices, improving land and revenue services, and ensuring faster, citizen-friendly governance.

District Collectors of Khurda, Cuttack, and Sambalpur have been asked to send detailed proposals through their respective RDCs within seven days. The proposals must include:

Boundaries and proposed locations of the new Tahasils

Details of R.I. circles, villages, and police station limits

Digital maps showing the territorial division

Required staff and financial estimates

Inputs from elected representatives and stakeholders

The government will finalise the new Tahasils after reviewing these submissions.