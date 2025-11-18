Red Fort Blast: Video of Delhi Bomber Umar Nabi Surfaces, Shows Him Defending His Actions

TNI Bureau: A new video has surfaced showing Dr. Umar Nabi, the man behind the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that killed 15 people and injured at least 20. In the video, he is seen speaking about what he calls the “misunderstood” idea of suicide bombing.

Umar claims that attacks often described as suicide bombings should instead be viewed as “martyrdom operations” in Islam. He says such an operation is when someone knowingly goes to a place where they expect to die at a specific time and situation. He argues that the term is misused and that in his case, “we don’t have the situation.”

Investigators say Dr. Umar Nabi was from Koli village in Pulwama. He carried out the attack in Delhi and had been behaving unusually in the days leading up to it. According to police, he had stopped attending his duties at Al-Falah University after October 30 and had been travelling often between Faridabad and Delhi. He visited mosques near Ramleela Maidan and Sunehri Masjid during this period.

Police also say Umar went missing on November 9, a day after raids in Faridabad uncovered nearly 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a warehouse. Several of his associates were arrested during the operation.

The blast took place on a busy road near the Red Fort metro station. Since then, multiple arrests have been made, including six doctors from Al-Falah University. Investigators say they used their medical credentials to obtain chemicals and other materials to make explosives.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched 25 locations in Delhi and other places. This included Al-Falah University’s office in Okhla, as part of the ongoing investigation.