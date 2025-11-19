Nine Middlemen arrested at Bhubaneswar RTO for Duping Public

Bhubaneswar: Saheednagar Police on Tuesday busted a racket of middlemen (dalals) who were operating inside the RTO-I office at Acharya Vihar by impersonating official staff.

A total of nine persons were arrested for allegedly demanding illegal money from the public for services such as driving licences (DL), NOCs, vehicle registration and other transport-related work.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to police, the accused not only cheated applicants but also obstructed people from accessing genuine RTO staff. They reportedly charged several times more than the approved government rates while offering false assurances of quick processing.

During interrogation, the group admitted to posing as RTO employees and misleading the public with fake promises related to insurance, fitness certificates and registration. Police also seized nine laptops and two printers used to carry out their fraudulent activities.

The DCP, Bhubaneswar, said strict action would continue against such middlemen to ensure transparent and hassle-free services for citizens.