Bidding Adieu to Group Captain Varun Singh

Insight Bureau: The Indian Air Force today confirmed that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu died this morning.

He had been rescued after the helicopter crash on December 8 that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other IAF personnels.

Captain Singh was being treated at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was shifted from Wellington’s Military Hospital. He had been on life support.

Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day 2021 by President Ram Nath Kovind for an act of gallantry and valor. He rescued the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an air emergency in 2020.