TNI Morning News Headlines – October 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 524 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 306 quarantine and 218 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 250 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (75).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Kandhamal (1), Nayagarh (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,238.

➡️ As many as 66,724 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administers oath to Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha.

➡️ Body of Missing Student swept away while taking bath at the sea in Puri, recovered from Sea.

➡️ Toy train ride at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar to roll out from today.

➡️ Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with Koraput district administration, organized ‘Jhoti’ competition in Padmapur village yesterday.

India News

➡️ India reports 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,40,221 (lowest in 205 days).

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 58,00,43,190 including 13,85,706 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,616 cases & 134 deaths yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ More than 93.94 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presents Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day at Hindan airbase.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance; reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%.

➡️ RBI projects retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3 pc. CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% for the financial year 2022. CPI inflation for Q1 of FY 2022-23 is projected at 5.2%.

➡️ Hike in Fuel prices in India again. Petrol price hiked by 30 paise per litre, diesel by 35 paise.

➡️ Sensex rises 187 points, currently trading at 59,864; Nifty at 17,867.

➡️ Wrestler Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win Silver in World Championships in Oslo.

World News

➡️ A new strain of the deadly Delta variant has been detected in New South Wales.

➡️ WHO set to vaccinate 40% population of every nation by year end.

➡️ 200 Chinese troops detained after entering Indian territory.

➡️ Pakistan’s Kashmir agenda faces opposition at International.

➡️ No quarantine for Indians travelling to UK who fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from October 11.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 236.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.83 Million.