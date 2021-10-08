TNI Morning News Headlines – October 8, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 8, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Wrestler Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win Silver in World Championships in Oslo
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 524 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 306 quarantine and 218 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 250 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (75).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Kandhamal (1), Nayagarh (1) and Sundargarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,238.

➡️ As many as 66,724 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administers oath to Justice Jaswant Singh and Justice Arindam Sinha.

➡️ Body of Missing Student swept away while taking bath at the sea in Puri, recovered from Sea.

➡️ Toy train ride at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar to roll out from today.

➡️ Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with Koraput district administration, organized ‘Jhoti’ competition in Padmapur village yesterday.

India News

➡️ India reports 21,257 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, active caseload at 2,40,221 (lowest in 205 days).

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 58,00,43,190 including 13,85,706 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,616 cases & 134 deaths yesterday.

➡️ More than 93.94 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presents Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day at Hindan airbase.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance; reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%.

➡️ RBI projects retail inflation for fiscal ending March 2022 at 5.3 pc. CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% for the financial year 2022. CPI inflation for Q1 of FY 2022-23 is projected at 5.2%.

➡️ Hike in Fuel prices in India again. Petrol price hiked by 30 paise per litre, diesel by 35 paise.

➡️ Sensex rises 187 points, currently trading at 59,864; Nifty at 17,867.

➡️ Wrestler Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win Silver in World Championships in Oslo.

World News

➡️ A new strain of the deadly Delta variant has been detected in New South Wales.

➡️ WHO set to vaccinate 40% population of every nation by year end.

➡️ 200 Chinese troops detained after entering Indian territory.

➡️ Pakistan’s Kashmir agenda faces opposition at International.

➡️ No quarantine for Indians travelling to UK who fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from October 11.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 236.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.83 Million.

