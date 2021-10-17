Odisha Covid Analysis – October 17, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
166

Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 443 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 75 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.80%.  562 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

55,115 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,285.

Khordha reported 243 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (27)  in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 17, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 443
🔶 0-18 years – 75
🔶 New Deaths – 3
🔶 New Recoveries – 562
🔶 Samples Tested – 55,115 (53,709  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.80% (0.66%  Yesterday)

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (243), Cuttack (27) and Mayurbhanj (20).

🔷 New Deaths  – Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Sundargarh (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 21061157
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1035077
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1021742
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -4997
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,285

