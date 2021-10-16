More than 5000 Units of Blood collected on Odisha CM’s Birthday

Insight Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar has collected more than 5000 units of blood on CM Naveen Patnaik’s birthday despite inclement weather conditions in various districts.

The CM had earlier appealed the people to assist family members of the Covid deceased and donate blood on his birthday instead of thronging to Naveen Niwas. The CM did not celebrate Birthday for the third consecutive year.

Odisha-Mo Parivar had organised blood donation camps at various places in the State and Jeevan Bindu District Coordinators, BJD workers and elected representatives and members of Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Mahila Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal played a key role in conducting smooth camps while people came forward to join this noble cause at various places.