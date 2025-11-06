Odisha Congress Releases Manifesto for Nuapada Bypoll, Vows Development and Justice

Nuapada: The Odisha Congress released its manifesto for the Nuapada Assembly by-election on Thursday, promising development, employment, and justice for the people of the district. The event was held at Khuntia Bhavan in Nuapada.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das, MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Congress Legislature Party Leader Ram Chandra Kadam, former Union Minister Srikant Jena, former OPCC chiefs Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena, and former minister Jagannath Patnaik were present at the event. They appealed to the voters to support Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi to bring real change and progress to the region.

The leaders blamed both the BJD and BJP for neglecting Nuapada for many years. They said that people still struggle with poor infrastructure, unemployment, and lack of basic facilities. Congress, they assured, would work to solve these problems and restore people’s trust in governance.

Highlights of the Congress Manifesto:

Boosting agriculture-based industries and improving farming to prevent migration for jobs.

Revival of small-scale industries and proper implementation of MGNREGS to create local employment.

Construction of cold storage units and warehouses to help farmers preserve their crops.

Expanding irrigation coverage to 60% of farmland through the upgradation of Patora Dam and the Tikhali project.

Implementing the Forest Rights Act to provide land rights to tribal communities and house site pattas to landless families under the Basundhara scheme.

Appointing teachers in all schools and improving the quality of education.

Ensuring doctors are available in every PHC and CHC and strengthening healthcare facilities.

Promoting women’s empowerment through self-help groups and small-scale enterprises.

The Congress leaders said their goal is to build a fair and developed Nuapada where youth get jobs, farmers get support, and every citizen gets justice.