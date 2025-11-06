Lulu Mohapatra remembered on 9th Death Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: The ninth death anniversary of Odisha’s late political leader and youth icon, Lalatendu Vidyadhar Mohapatra — fondly remembered as Lulu Mohapatra, was observed with reverence and social service at Chetana College of Special Education in Bhubaneswar. The event, jointly organized by the Amiya Kumar Das Foundation and Kalinga Yuva Sena, was marked by heartfelt tributes, service activities for the disabled, and reflections on Lulu Mohapatra’s legacy of courage and leadership.

Amiya Das, a close friend and associate of the late leader since their student days, paid an emotional tribute. “Lulu was known for his fearlessness, honesty, and courage to speak the truth even when it was unpopular. His leadership inspired generations of students and young politicians. I had the privilege of being with him until his last moments, and I will continue to honour his memory throughout my life,” Das said.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Amiya Kumar Das Foundation has observed Shraddha Diwas in memory of Lulu Mohapatra through meaningful acts of service. This year, special meals were served to the disabled students and residents of Chetana Institute, followed by cultural and motivational activities. The children expressed happiness and pledged to follow Lulu Mohapatra’s ideals — to be fearless, determined, and to strive for the impossible. Staff members of Chetana College also took part in the commemorative program.

Among the attendees were Chandrashekhar Das, founder of Kalinga Yuva Sena, along with members Smriti Ranjan Lenka, Subhajit Patnaik, Ajit Samal, Prabhu Dutt Sahu, Vinod Chotoraiya, Sumanth Swain, Siddharth Das, Amit Jena, and Tridev Rautaraiya.

The event concluded with food distribution to cows at the Kalinga Yuva Sena cowshed — a gesture symbolizing compassion and community service, principles that defined Lulu Mohapatra’s life and leadership. His enduring influence continues to inspire Odisha’s youth and political circles, keeping alive the values of courage, service, and dedication he stood for.