Historic Launch of Hindu NHS Staff Network at British Parliament

London: The Hindu NHS Staff Network was formally launched at the House of Commons in the British Parliament by the UK Secretary of Health and Social Care, Rt. Hon. Wes Streeting, and Ilford MP Jas Athwal. The initiative marks a milestone in promoting inclusivity and celebrating the contributions of the Hindu community within the National Health Service (NHS).

Among the distinguished attendees was Dr. Rajinder Pal Singh, a renowned consultant transplant surgeon from Manchester, who represented the Manchester University Hospitals Hindu Support Group. Recognising the historical significance of the occasion, Dr. Singh attended the event at Westminster to showcase Manchester’s pioneering efforts in faith-based inclusivity within the NHS.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Singh said, “The aim of the Hindu NHS Network is the benefit of mankind — in line with the timeless principle of Vasudev Kutumbakam, meaning ‘the world is one family.’”

Dr. Singh highlighted a major milestone achieved earlier this year — the inauguration of the first-ever Hindu Sanatan Mandir within an NHS hospital, established at Manchester University Hospitals in August 2025 under his leadership as Chairman of the Hindu Staff Support Group. The temple, made possible through the support of CEO Mark Cubbon, Chair Kathy Cowell, Director of Safety & Equality Deborah Carter, and the EDI and Chaplaincy teams, has been widely hailed as a beacon of interfaith harmony.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Singh remarked, “What could be a better example of inclusivity than the fact that the space for our temple was created by Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and Sikh chaplains who welcomed the Hindu Sanatanis into their sacred space and offered us a prime place to worship? It now benefits both patients and staff immensely.”

The formal establishment of the Hindu Staff Network in Parliament drew participation from leaders across political lines, including Lord Rami Ranger, Conservative Peer, and Virender Sharma, Labour MP. Dr. Singh thanked Dr. Ravi Bhanot and Dr. Rajeev Gupta for organising the event, which served as a platform to discuss the role of faith, culture, and Hindu philosophy in improving health, wellbeing, and patient outcomes.

Sharing insights on integrating traditional and modern healing practices, Dr. Singh said, “It is a matter of pride to come from India, the land that gave the world Charaka and Sushruta — the fathers of ancient medicine and surgery. Ayurveda and Yoga aid in prevention and cure, and their potential must be further explored by modern medicine.”

He further drew parallels between Eastern and Western thought, noting, “Lord Hutchison, father of modern medicine, would advise patients to change their sleeping direction for better recovery — a concept that aligns with Vastu, based on Earth’s magnetic grid. This shows there are dots waiting to be connected between East and West.”

Calling for a collaborative research framework, Dr. Singh proposed partnerships between doctors and scientists in the UK, India, and other countries to explore Vedantic Sciences, encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga, Naad, and Astrological Sciences. He has already initiated a joint research project linking Eastern and Western medical philosophies in collaboration with Manchester University, Sharda University, and scholars such as Professor Nawal Prinja, a leading nuclear scientist and Vedanta expert, and Professor John Blaikley, an authority on circadian rhythms.

Dr. Singh added, “The key lies in developing a robust methodology that incorporates evidence-based practices into clinical trials and studies, which our team will jointly oversee.”

He concluded his address by praying to Prabhu Jagannath for the success of the Hindu Staff Network and for the collaborative research efforts to serve humanity.

Originally hailing from Odisha, Dr. Singh is also the Journal Secretary of the Odisha Society of UK (OSUK), a prominent organisation representing the Odia diaspora. He announced that the 37th Annual Convention of OSUK will be held on August 29–30, 2026, in Manchester, with Dr. Singh and his wife Dr. Kapilmeet Kaur serving as the organising secretaries.

Expressing his heartfelt joy, Dr. Singh congratulated everyone for the successful inauguration of the Hindu NHS Staff Network in the House of Commons. The event was celebrated with much enthusiasm and attended by several prominent members of the Hindu community from across the United Kingdom.