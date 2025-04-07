Odisha CM’s Delhi Visit Secures ₹30,595 Cr Investments, 48,390 Jobs

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi began a two-day visit to Delhi, focusing on industrial growth and strategic investments. On Day 1, he visited HCL Technologies’ Noida campus and met Chairperson Roshni Nadar, exploring IT, AI, and IoT collaboration.

He later met industry leaders from Kiri Industries, Patanjali, Inox GFL, and others, securing investment intents worth ₹3,000 crore (21,390 jobs) and formalizing 11 MoUs worth ₹27,595 crore (27,000 jobs). Day 2 will feature MoU signings with IOCL, ISPRL, and Petronet LNG, focusing on petrochemical expansion. The visit aims to position Odisha as a leading industrial hub, emphasizing innovation, job creation, and sustainable development.