Odisha CM asks ICICI, HDFC, Axis Banks to provide more Loans to Poor & Needy

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday asked the officials of the ICICI, HDFC, Axis banks to provide more loans to the poor and needy people of the state under different welfare schemes and projects.

During his meeting with the delegations of these three banks at the Lok Seva Bhaban today, the Chief Minister.

It is worth noting that in Odisha, the performance of these banks in various welfare schemes such as Agriculture Loan, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Shriti Yojana (PMEGP), PM Swanidhi Yojana, Standup India Yojana, Housing Loan, Education Loan and Export Loan etc. is very low. In view of this, the state government had removed these banks from its Empanelled List on June 21.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is implementing many welfare schemes for the poor people with the aim to involve people in economic activities through loans and increase their income.

However, the Chief Minister said that the performance of these three banks in all these schemes is not at all satisfactory in Odisha.

The CM said that the banks are a big medium in the government’s poor welfare schemes. Therefore, the Chief Minister suggested that all these banks should provide loans to more people in various schemes in which the poor are benefited.

The representatives of the banks accepted the Chief Minister’s suggestion and said that they are interested in providing loans to people in all these schemes and they assured the Chief Minister that this performance will improve soon.