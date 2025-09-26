Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023 Results out; Priyanshu Pal tops list

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023 examination.

A total of 389 candidates including 144 women have successfully cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCS) Main written examination-2023.

Priyanshu Pal has emerged as the topper, claiming the first position while Ananya Mishra has secured the second rank and Sovan Pattanaik has secured the third position.

Ananya Mishra is the lone woman in the top ten list.

Top 10 List:

1. Priyanshu Pal

2. Ananya Mishra

3. Sovan Pattanaik

4. Mirza Faiz Ahmed Quadri

5. Chinmaya Sahu

6. Antim Swain

7. Sailesh Kumar Bhoi

8. Mohommad Nazif Hatif

9. Chinmaya Kumar Padhi

10. Milan Mohapatra