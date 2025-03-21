Odisha Cabinet Takes Key Decisions on PM-JAY, G-JAY, DMF Rules

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved a series of significant policy decisions aimed at boosting healthcare, infrastructure, and employment in the state. Among the key approvals was the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which will provide free healthcare services to over 3.46 crore residents.

This move marks Odisha’s shift from the previous Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), aligning the state’s health insurance policy with the central government’s flagship scheme. The government has assured that necessary infrastructure will be developed for the seamless rollout of the program.

In a major step toward infrastructure enhancement, the Cabinet approved the Odisha State Road Policy 2025, focusing on the development of a 75,000 km world-class road network. The policy aims to improve connectivity between rural and urban areas, strengthen transportation facilities, and boost economic growth. A key component of this initiative is the formation of the Odisha State Highways Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee major road projects, ensure efficient implementation, and accelerate approvals for new developments.

The Cabinet also introduced changes to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) rules. Under the revised framework, areas within a 15 km radius of a mine will now be classified as directly affected, while those within 25 km will be considered indirectly affected. This change is expected to streamline the utilization of mining funds for local development and environmental restoration in affected regions.

To enhance road safety and infrastructure efficiency, the government announced the creation of a Comprehensive Online Bridge Information System (BIS), which will facilitate real-time monitoring and assessment of bridges across the state. Additionally, land management for road development will be strengthened, ensuring sustainable use and proper allocation for future projects.

In another crucial decision, the Cabinet approved amendments to the employment policy, easing job provisions for the families of deceased government employees. The government also extended the one-time settlement deadline for water cess arrears until May 31, 2025, providing relief to defaulters.

The ambit of the Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha initiative was also expanded to promote holistic rural development. These decisions, announced by CM Majhi in the Assembly, highlight the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare access, infrastructure, and socio-economic progress across Odisha.