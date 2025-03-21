TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2025

➡️Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary meets CM Mohan Charan Majhi; announces a Centre of Excellence in Skill Development for Odisha.
➡️A Plus Two second-year student of Nayagarh Autonomous College delivers baby at toilet in hospital.
➡️ASI shields Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with tin sheets amid removal demands.
➡️Karnataka Assembly adjourned following ruckus in the House.
➡️Sambhal Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his statement “Fight against Indian State”.
➡️Sensex declines 252.8 points to 76,095.26 in early trade; Nifty drops 57.85 points to 23,132.80.
➡️Rupee rises 16 paise to 86.20 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan Army captain, 10 terrorists killed in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
➡️Elon Musk’s X sues Indian Government in Karnataka High Court over unlawful censorship via Section 79(3)(b) & Sahyog Portal.
➡️Major fire in London substation, London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut down, left more than 16,000 homes without electricity.
