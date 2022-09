TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 510 crore for construction of residential quarters for MLAs in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Government has taken a decision for construction of quarters including 195 Type VI and 105 Type VII quarters at MLA Colony and G.A. Land in Bhubaneswar on a Turnkey basis.

The work is targeted to be completed within a period of 30 months.