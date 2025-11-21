IAF Pilot Killed as Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Display at Dubai Airshow

TNI Bureau: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died on Friday after a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow. The IAF confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the aircraft “met with an accident” and that the pilot suffered fatal injuries. A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the crash.

Videos shared on social media showed the indigenous fighter jet hitting the ground and bursting into flames. The incident occurred as the IAF is preparing to induct the more advanced LCA Mk-1A variant.

This is only the second recorded crash involving the Tejas. The previous incident took place on March 12, 2024, when a single-engine Tejas crashed near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, shortly after taking part in a tri-services exercise. The pilot had ejected safely in that case. Both aircraft involved in the two crashes belonged to the Mk-1 fleet, which includes the initial operational clearance (IOC) and final operational clearance (FOC) versions.

The IAF inducted its first Tejas in July 2016 and currently operates two Mk-1 squadrons, each with around 16 to 18 aircraft.

The crash happened on the final day of the biennial Dubai Airshow, which began on November 17 and was scheduled to end on November 21. The event, held during the 40th anniversary year of Emirates airline, featured major aerospace companies including Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Calidus. Industry professionals from 150 countries attended, and significant aircraft orders were placed by Emirates and FlyDubai.