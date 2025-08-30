MOTN Survey Shows CM Mohan Majhi’s Popularity Soaring

The News Insight (TNI) Bureau: One of the prominent tribal leaders of Odisha, Mohan Majhi was handed over the reins of first-ever BJP Government in the State on June 12, 2024. His elevation and anointment was unprecedented and so was the turbulence period he had to go through in the last one year. There is a wide-spread perception that Mohan Majhi has failed to achieve despite being part of a double engine government. Many compare him with Naveen Patnaik and other senior BJP leaders. Is it fair? What’s the truth of Mohan Sarkar?

Yes, somewhere Mohan Sarkar could not perform at a faster pace, but that was largely due to a strong ecosystem and lack of governance experience of BJP leaders. Decision making process was delayed and some officers played the spoilsport. However, things are changing very fast now. Official appointment of State BJP President, improved coordination between the party and government as well as overhaul in the system, seem to be working now, with Mohan Majhi slowly, but steadily gaining control.

Perhaps, the Mood of the Nation (MOTN) Survey by India Today Group, has acknowledged it. The survey puts CM Mohan Majhi at the 8th spot in the Best Performing CM list. Being one of the youngest CMs of India in terms of tenure, the No. 8 position is no less achievement. His critics have given him a big thumbs down when he completed one year in office. However, he bounced back strongly, by proving everyone wrong.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CM Mohan Majhi being listed in the Top 10 as the 8th Best Performing CM, is a big positive sign for Odisha too. It’s not just about a leader, it’s all about Odisha as one of the best performing states in the country. Some of the big achievements of Mohan Sarkar come as part of his big infrastructure push, which will include several mega projects in Industry, Aviation, Roads, Extended Metro Network, Satellite City near Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Corridor, New Airport Terminal in Bhubaneswar, New Airport in Puri, Temple Development plans, Mining Auction and many more. If the trend continues, the CM will improve his ranking further and bring glory to the state. However, he needs to take the development to rural and interior areas too.