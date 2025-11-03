Amar – The Shrewd Gamer

TNI Bureau: Seven years ago, he was inducted into BJD and became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2019. He also headed the IT & Social Media Cell of the party and derived maximum benefits. After the 2019 polls, he was sidelined and his Rajya Sabha membership was not renewed in 2024. However, a few months earlier, he was again handed over the responsibility of IT & Social Media Cell.

Amar became super active with his data and research team and even launched a systematic campaign against the BJP Government at the Centre, with serious allegations of “Vote Theft” in Odisha during 2024 polls. He not only won the trust of BJD leadership, but also bargained well with the BJP to join them at an appropriate time.

Amar is not a politician and won’t add any value to a party like BJP. However, he brings more data and information he built and collected when he was at the helm of affairs. Undoubtedly, Amar Patnaik turned out to be a “shrewd gamer” and ready to play his cards effectively.

The BJD leadership deserved this “royal snub” as they relied on such people with no morality or ethics in public life who always valued money and power.