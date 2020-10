TNI Bureau: Fashion Show Director & Choreographer from Odisha, Prasant Das bagged Award of Excellence 2020 from Bollywood actor Govinda on Sunday.

Awards of Excellence (AOE) is a registered public charitable trust, that identifies & reviews achievements and recognizes the culture of excellence.

Prasant Das who hails from Rourkela is the founder and managing director at GLAM SUPP marketing services.