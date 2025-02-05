OCA Fails Again; Cricket Fans Left Stranded & Dejected

Cuttack: Chaos erupted at Barabati Stadium as thousands of cricket fans struggled for offline tickets to the India-England ODI, exposing Odisha Cricket Association’s (OCA) mismanagement yet again. With over 22,000 tickets allegedly distributed among politicians, bureaucrats and other VIPs, genuine cricket lovers were left stranded.

Fans expressed anger over OCA treating the association as a political tool rather than focusing on the sport. Odisha cricket remains in a mess, with no national-level players in years and poor Ranji Trophy results. Urgent reforms are needed to revive the game and restore faith among Odisha’s cricket fans.