OAS Association withdraws agitation after BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan’s arrest 

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) Association withdrew its state-wide indefinite casework agitation after senior BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan was arrested today.

It is to be noted here that the OAS Association had been demanding Pradhan’s arrest for his alleged link in the attack on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Earlier yesterday the OAS Association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi via Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja seeking his arrest. They had met the CM two days ago.

Commissionerate police arrested Jagannath Pradhan after he surrendered himself before the Bhubaneswar DCP office. With his arrest, the total persons apprehended in the case so far rose to six.

