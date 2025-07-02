When BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo was assaulted by a group of hooligans, leading to public outrage, everyone sympathized with them. The Government and BJP went into defensive. All 5 people were arrested, and suspended from the party. CM Mohan Majhi stepped in to call the OAS Association for a late night decision and assured strong action against the culprits and the perpetrator.

While the CM was battling a much bigger issue like Ratha Jatra fiasco, he did not ignore the OAS Officers’ concerns and tried to pacify them. Even, the Association deferred their ‘mass leave’ decision, but officers in 17 districts, did not relent and went on a mass leave, bringing the system to a standstill.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

People in Balasore are having a tough time due to floods. Situation in Mayurbhanj is also grim. The OAS and ORS Officers going on a mass leave in these districts at this juncture, lacks any logic and defies human values. While their protests, cease work and mass leave in other districts, are understood, they should spare a thought for people in Balasore. Hope good sense prevails.