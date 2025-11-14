Nuapada Bypoll: BJP Candidate Jay Dholakia Heading for a Landslide Victory

TNI Bureau: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is heading for a resounding landslide victory in the 2025 bypolls. As per the latest data available at the end of Round 13 of 26, Dholakia has amassed 63,522 votes, establishing a staggering lead over his rivals.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The ruling BJD’s candidate is trailing far behind with 20,288 votes, while the Congress nominee has secured 20,103 votes. The BJP’s lead margin has now widened to an impressive 43,234 votes, signaling a near-unassailable advantage midway through the counting process.

Party workers across the district have already begun celebrations, anticipating an emphatic win for the saffron party.