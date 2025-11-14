Pawan Khera Targets Election Commission, Says Bihar Polls Now a ‘Fight Between Gyanesh Kumar and the People’

TNI BUREAU: As counting continues in the Bihar Assembly elections with the NDA maintaining a strong lead, Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll process is tilted against the Opposition.

Speaking to the media, Khera said the early trends themselves indicate that “Gyanesh Kumar appears to be succeeding against the people of Bihar,” referring to the Chief Election Commissioner. He claimed that the election was no longer a contest between political parties but a face-off between the Election Commission and the voters.

“This fight is not between the BJP, Congress, RJD and JD(U). This is a direct fight between Gyanesh Kumar and the people of India,” he said, accusing the ECI of failing to ensure a fair and transparent process. He further added that the ongoing election “is a direct fight between the Election Commission of India and the people of India.”

Khera’s remarks come at a time when the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), is ahead in a majority of seats, while the RJD and Congress are trailing in most constituencies. The Congress leader suggested that the trends raise questions about the election machinery, even as counting is still underway.