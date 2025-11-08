Congress holds Mega Rally in Komna; promises Development

TNI Bureau: Launching an aggressive campaign for the upcoming Nuapada bye-election in Odisha, State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das on Saturday campaigned for the party candidate Ghasiram Majhi.

Bhakta attended the election meeting organized at Komna Bus Stand, Nuapada and urged voters to support Congress MLA candidate Ghasiram Majhi for development in the district.

The Congress leader accused both the BJD and the BJP of neglecting Nuapada for years. He alleged that basic public needs have not been fulfilled.