TNI Morning News Headlines – August 01, 2025

📌OTET Paper Leak: Odisha Crime Branch arrests another teacher, total arrests rise to 7.
📌Peon arrested for ‘serving urine’ to Junior Engineer Sachin Gouda at RWSS office in Gajapati district.
📌Centre denies permission to Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh to visit US to attend the NCSL Legislative Summit 2025 in Boston.
📌Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to move key bills for passage.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar by Opposition MPs.
📌Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for second day on Friday due to heavy rainfall.
📌Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar doubles honorariums of cooks, watchmen, health instructors at schools.
📌Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumes charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on 1 August 2025.
📌ED summons Reliance Group MD Anil Ambani in connection with alleged Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case.
📌Rupee rises 12 paise to 87.53 against US dollar in early trade.
📌New UPI Rules Effective from today; limits balance checks to 50 times a day. Users will only be able to retrieve information linked to their mobile number 25 times a day.
📌Multiple News Agencies & Media Houses report that India’s Oil Refiners pause Russian Oil purchase following Trump’s penalty threat. Government of India yet to confirm or deny it. Details awaited.
📌Trump signs order for new tariffs to go into effect in 7 days.
📌PM Modi’s likely visit to Japan for annual summit, China for SCO summit in August.
📌Pakistan to get the first cargo of US oil from October: Reuters.
📌US announces 19% tariffs on Pakistan, a day after concluding trade deal.
Comments are closed.