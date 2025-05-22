Not Blood, Hot Sindoor Runs In My Veins: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi patted his back today at a rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, saying “Modi” will keep punishing Pakistan hard if they dare to send to terrorists to India. While 3 terrorists of Pahalgam Terror Attack are still at large, Modi said by attacking the terror network and military infrastructure in Pakistan, he has avenged the deadly attack that occurred exactly a month ago.

Modi warned Pakistan saying “he is the servant of Mother India and stands tall to protect the country against any enemy misadventure. “Not Blood, Hot Sindoor flows in Modi’s veins,” he declared. Not surprisingly, Opposition parties slammed Modi for his “hot-blooded” speech and accused of playing politics.