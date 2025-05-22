CM Mohan Majhi’s Industrial Push in Kalinganagar

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi made a big industrial push during his visit to Kalinganagar today, by laying foundation stone and inaugurating industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The CM laid the foundation stone for 20 projects and inaugurated 4 new projects. All these 24 projects will ensure 36,000 new employment opportunities. The projects are strategically located across Kalinga Nagar, Danagadi, and Badachana in Jajpur district.

Odisha will be transformed into a leading industrial powerhouse and become a top industrial destination in India, believes the CM. “In just 113 days, we’ve turned commitments into concrete progress. This is the result of our government’s will power, dedication, and belief in action over words”, said CM Mohan Majhi.