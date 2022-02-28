No Holi Celebrations at Public Places in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday issued fresh Covid guidelines for the month of March.

With an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the State Government eased several restrictions for the public that were imposed earlier.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) order today said that Holi and their related festivals shall not be observed in public places throughout the State.

As per the latest relaxation, a ceiling of 500 persons with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols have been allowed to attend Marriages, thread Ceremony and related functions.

The new guidelines will remain in effect from 5 am March 1 to 5 am 31st March. During this period there will be no night curfew across the State.

Odisha Covid Guidelines for March 2022

🔸Marriage, Thread Ceremony/Bratopayan and related gatherings to be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons.

🔸 Funerals, Last Rites & related gatherings allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons.

🔸Maha Shivratri, Dola Purnima & Holi to be observed with adherence to Covid protocols.

🔸’Holi’ and related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the State. People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only, and not in any public places including public roads.