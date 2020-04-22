No COVID-19 +VE cases in Bhubaneswar since April 14

TNI Bureau: While 23 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Odisha in the last 8 days are from Balasore, Sundargarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, there is a big relief for Bhubaneswar (COVID Hotspot) which has not reported a single positive case since April 14, 2020.

More recoveries have been reported from the Capital City. Out of 46 Coronavirus positive cases in Bhubaneswar, 21 have either discharged or recovered. The active cases stand at 24 now. More recoveries are expected soon.

Bhubaneswar has now become a Containment Zone free region with the restrictions being lifted from Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar today. Earlier, restrictions were lifted from Sundarpada and Jadupur-Begunia.

As part of ‘Bhubaneswar Strategy’, the government on April 17, had fixed a target of 5,000 sample testing in 7 days. The testings are being conducted on a war footing, but no positive cases were found in the last 8 days.

If the trend continues like this, Bhubaneswar will soon out of the COVID Hotspot list.

Bhubaneswar Data:

👉 COVID-19 +Ve Cases – 46

👉 Active Cases – 24

👉 Recovered/Discharged – 21

👉 Death – 1

