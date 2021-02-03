No ACTIVE Covid 19 Cases in Nabarangpur District

TNI Bureau: While Covid-19 active cases in Odisha has gone below 1000 mark for the first time since June 2, 2020 when things were peaking, Nabarangpur is the only district with ZERO active cases.

Odisha reported 71 new Covid 19 Cases today, taking the number of positive cases to 946. For over a week, there has been no Covid deaths in the State.

Nabarangpur has emerged as the ‘ZERO COVID’ district. Out of 5,825 cases, 5,809 have recovered. Others succumbed to Covid or related ailments. There are no active cases in the district now.

Among others, Kandhamal has just one active case while Dhenkanal and Koraput have two active cases each. Other districts with single digit Covid 19 Cases, include Malkangiri (4), Boudh (4), Nayagarh (5), Ganjam (6).