NO to CBI: Punjab joins the List

TNI Bureau: The non-BJP ruled States have upped the ante to deny CBI permission carry out any investigation, fearing witch-hunting. The Punjab Government is the latest state to withdraw the general consent given to CBI to investigate cases and become the 8th Indian State to do so.

At least 8 Indians States have withdrawn general consent to CBI so far. They include Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Kerala and Jharkhand had withdrawn the consent to CBI last week only. Maharashtra did it in October, while Rajasthan had taken the step in July. West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh had withdrawn the consent in 2018. Andhra Pradesh later restores the consent when YSR Congress came to power. Chhattisgarh Government did it in January 2019.

The CBI will now need these state governments’ permission to conduct investigation in their States.