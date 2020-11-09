TNI Evening News Headlines – November 9, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha CM launches ‘Secha Samadhan’, an online grievance management system for farmers to provide hassle-free services.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 70 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 20 quarantine, 50 local contact cases and 90 recoveries; taking the total positive cases to 29774 in the Capital City.

👉 97 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1521 Covid-19 recoveries today including 151 from Khordha, 124 from Sundargarh, 114 from Cuttack and 108 from Anugul . The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 289689.

👉 Bhubaneswar minor girl gang-rape case: Orissa High Court asks Odisha DGP to appear before it personally during its next hearing.

👉 Congress kicks off ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Odisha protesting Centre’s new farm laws.

👉 Details of arrangements made by the CEO for counting of votes on Tuesday for Tirtol & Balasore by-elections.

👉 Renowned painter and former President of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Siba Panigrahi passes away. He was 77.

👉 After Cuttack, no BaliJatra in Bhubaneswar this year due to COVID-19 Pandemic situation.

👉 Vigilance arrests Assistant Engineer in Dhenkanal while accepting bribe from a contractor.

👉 Court to hear bail pleas of Manoranjan Sarangi and Siba Prasad tomorrow in connection with Sarua Land Scam.

India News

👉 PM Modi Unveils Development Projects worth Rs 614 Cr in Varanasi.

👉 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Anti Satelite Missile Model in DRDO Bhawan.

👉 15th Finance Commission led by Chairman N K Singh, submits its Report for 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

👉 Drugs Case: After Arjun Rampal, NCB Summons Actor’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on November 11.

👉 Two employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray in suicide note for non-payment of dues, salary cut.

👉 Pfizer, BioNTech claim their Vaccine candidate BNT162b2 strongly effective against COVID-19.

👉 FM Nirmala Sitharaman participates in 1st BRICS Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting today.

👉 Australia Vs India: Rohit Sharma included in Test squad, Virat Kohli to return home after first Test on a paternity leave.