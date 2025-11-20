Trending
- Nitish Kumar Sworn In for Record 10th Term as Bihar Chief Minister, 26 Ministers Take Oath
- The News Insight (English Fortnightly) Epaper – November 16-30, 2025
- MostBet: Betting Big with India’s Favorite Online Casino
- TNI Morning News Headlines – November 20, 2025
- Depression likely to form in South Bay of Bengal next week: IMD
- Nitish Kumar resigns, to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 10th time on Thursday
- Upasna Reviews Complaints of Middlemen in Brahmagiri Tehsil; Warns of Strict Action
- Al Falah University founder sent to 13-day ED custody for alleged ₹415 crore fraud
- Nine Middlemen arrested at Bhubaneswar RTO for Duping Public
- Odisha Government Approves Creation of Four New Tahasils
Comments are closed.