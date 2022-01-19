100-Word Edit: Kashmiri Pandits Exodus Day

If you want to know about the truth of Kashmir and the atrocities inflicted on the Hindu minorities, then ask any surviving Pandit from the Valley and they will narrate their heart-wrenching story.

We may express solidarity with them on the ‘Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Day’ today. But, is it enough. 32 years have passed, governments changed, Article 370 abrogated, J&K has become a Union Territory. But, nothing has changed for the Pandits.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They are still awaiting to return to their homeland. Kashmir is in their blood and soul. And, nothing except a dignified homecoming will erase their pain and agony.