New SOP for Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple; Details Here

Insight Bureau: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday issued a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of Jagannath Temple and darshan of the deities from February 1.

Below are the fresh SOP:

🔷 Devotees can enter the temple for ‘darshan’ of Lords from 6 am to 9 pm on all days.

🔷 Temple will remain closed for public darshan on all Sundays in order to sanitize the temple premises

🔷 ID along with Double Dose vaccination proof/COVID(-ve) proof not older than 96 hours mandatory

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔷 All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card along with final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two doses) or Covid-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the Temple.

🔷 The restriction laid down vide point number 3 will remain in force until February 17.

🔷 The temple administration has set-up camp for administering precaution dose ‘vaccination for servitors between the age group of 18 to 60 years.

🔷 Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

🔷 It is mandatory for all pilgrims to wear masks at all times, inside and outside of the temple.

🔷 Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per COVID-19 guidelines.