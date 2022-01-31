New COVID-19 Guidelines in Odisha; Check Details here

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Monday revised the COVID-19 guidelines for the month of February 2022.

As per the order issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner, night curfew would be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas of the State instead of 9 pm.

While he night curfew restrictions will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, Shops, malls will open from 5am to 10pm across the State.

Here are New Covid Guidelines:

🔷 Night curfew shall be imposed in all urban areas of the State from 10 pm to 5 am every day

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔷 Shops, Malls, Shopping Complexes, Markets/Haats, Cinema Halls, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain open from 5 AM to 10 PM.

🔷 Saraswati Puja will be allowed in educational institutions with the participation of limited number of students.

🔷 Other celebrations of festivals will be held in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

🔷 Rituals of Magha Saptami or Magha Mela is allowed inside the temple without participation of devotees.

🔷 Large congregation at River Banks, Ghats, Ponds, Seashore or Water bodies, prohibited on Magha Saptami/Magha Purnima.

🔷 All Government & Private Offices to run with 100% capacity.