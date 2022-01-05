New COVID-19 Guidelines in Odisha; Check fresh restrictions here

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions including suspension of physical classes in schools across the State up to class 12.

The new restrictions will come into effect from January 7 and continue till February 1, 2022.

As per the new Covid guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, night curfew will enforced from 9 pm till 5 am in urban areas.

Here are New Covid Guidelines:

🔷 Shops, Malls, Shopping Complexes to remain open from 5 AM to 9 PM.

🔷 Night Curfew in Urban Areas of Odisha from 9 PM to 5 AM

🔷 Guests at Weddings reduced to 100; Wedding Processions capped at 30 persons. 50 people at Funeral

🔷 Summative Assessment for Class X began today will continue

🔷 Political/Educational Congregation limited to 100 people

🔷 No physical classes up to Class XII; Online classes to continue

🔷 Schools will remain shut for physical mode classes

🔷 Govt & Pvt Offices to run with 50% capacity

🔷 Indoor Events to be held with 50% capacity

🔷 Hotel, Bars to open till 9 PM with 50% capacity

🔷 Online booking tickets for entry into Zoological Parks/ Nandankanan zoo, Botanical Garden are mandatory.

🔷 No Picnic in public places including hotels, convention halls, parks, beaches and other tourist spots

🔷 No cultural events, trade fair

🔷 No Exhibitions, Expo and Fairs

🔷 Large gatherings/congregations to remain prohibited