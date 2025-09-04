Nepal Bans 26 Social Media Platforms, Including Facebook, X, YouTube

TNI Digital Desk: Nepal’s government has banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, after the companies failed to register under new rules. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said the Nepal Telecommunication Authority has been instructed to block all non-registered platforms until they comply.

The deadline for registration expired on Wednesday night, a week after the government issued its final warning. Officials said no company approached them before the cut-off, leading to Thursday’s decision.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Critics argue the move is an attempt to curb dissent rather than regulate. Free speech advocates say the registration requirements demand excessive oversight and control, which may explain why companies refused to comply.

This is not the first such action. In November 2023, TikTok was banned by the previous government, though the restriction was lifted in August 2024 after the platform agreed to register. The current K.P. Sharma Oli government, in power for over a year, has already faced criticism for tightening control over online activity.

The ban has drawn sharp reactions online, with users posting what they feared could be their final messages before access was cut. Observers say the government has underestimated the extent to which Nepalis rely on social media in everyday life.