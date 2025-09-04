100-Word Insight: BJD’s Women Warriors

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has come up with a new team to boost its women’s wing. While Snehangini Chhuria has been retained as the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) President, 15 Senior General Secretaries and Secretaries have been appointed to assist her.

Notable among the the Senior General Secretaries (Women Affairs) are Lekhasri Samantasinghar and Rajashree Mallick. Similarly, Sulata Deo, Sulochana Das, Shreemayee Mishra, Dipali Das and Ranjita Sahu are among the General Secretaries of Women Affairs.

The above women leaders along with others, are expected to lead the charge and fight for women’s rights as a credible Opposition.