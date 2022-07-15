Coming Soon! Digital News to be Regulated

Insight Bureau: The Central Government is preparing a bill that will include the digital news media industry, which currently is not included in the Centre’s registration framework.

As per report, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has started the process to amend the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill.

If the bill is passed:

🔹Digital news websites will come on par with newspapers.

🔹They will have to register themselves with the Press Registrar General, equivalent to the prevalent Registrar of Newspapers in India.

🔹They will be required to do so within 90 days of the law coming into effect.

🔹The amendments will bring digital news media under the control of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

🔹The news sites may face action for “violations”, which includes cancelled registration or penalty, according to a report.