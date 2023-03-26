Malnutrition kills Child, Another critical in Odisha’s Jajpur

TNI Bureau: In a heart-wrenching incident, a child died while another of the same family is undergoing treatment in a critical condition due to malnutrition in Odisha’s Jajpur district. The news came into light following a report by the PTI.

According to reports, Banku Hembram and his wife Tulasi Hembram live at Ghatisahi village of Ranagundi Panchayat of Danagadi block of Jajpur district. The family has eight children. However all of them are suffering from malnutrition.

While one of the child died recently, two children are now being treated at Cuttack Sishu Bhawan. As per the information, the doctors term it a case of ‘secondary malnutrition’.

It is alleged that the District Social Welfare Department( DSWO) did not take any action despite being informed.

However, after a video of Tulasi Hembram sitting near one of her bedridden children went viral, the CDPO and Anganwadi workers are reportedly preparing themselves for “SUNDAR SWASTHYA” competition by eating nutritious food like chattua, egg & rashi laddu.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also directed the district collector to look into the matter and take necessary action.